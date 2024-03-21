Conference on Bhagat Singh’s martyrdom

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 20

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Naujawan Sabha has announced that it would organise a conference to mark the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, on March 23 at Ajnala near here.

Jagga Singh Dalla of the Sabha said that the conference would remind people of the ideology of the martyrs and exhort them to fight to achieve their dreams.

Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala said that organisations working for the uplift of common people must participate in the event to pay tribute to the martyrs of freedom movement.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shaheed Bhagat Singh