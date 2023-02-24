Conference on forensic medicine begins today

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 23

The Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at Sri Guru Ram Das Institute of Medical Sciences and Research is set to host the three-day annual national conference on forensic medicine from Friday.

In a press conference on Thursday, officials from the institute said the conference being organised under the aegis of the Indian Academy of Forensic Medicine would witness participation of delegates from across the country and abroad. The rising incidents of violence against medical professionals would be the key discussion topic. Organising Secretary Dr Pankaj Gupta said the conference would be inaugurated by Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill, Inspector General of Police and nodal officer to the CM, and guest of honour Priyank Kanoongo, chairperson, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Friday.