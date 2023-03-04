Conference on health challenges

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A two-day National Sochni (Society of Community Health Nurses of India) Conference on Global Health Challenges began at Khalsa College of Nursing on Friday. Delegates held discussion on rising threats of medical emergencies. They said after the Covid pandemic, it had been observed that health services need to be ramped up and the nursing sector too needs to be strengthened to face new challenges. Sochni, a national body of health experts, organised the conference in collaboration with Khalsa College of Nursing to discuss disease control measures, challenges of trauma, including accidents and disasters, health safety and the role of nurses in community health.

Youth-20 event at GNDU

Guru Nanak Dev University will be hosting Youth-20 (Y20) event under the G20 Presidency of India, supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, at Sri Guru Granth Sahib Bhawan on March 15. Nodal Officer Prof Hardeep Singh said Youth 20 was an official consultation forum for youth from all G20 member countries. It encourages youth to raise awareness on global issues, exchange ideas, argue, negotiate, and reach consensus. The event will be focused on the theme “Future of work: Industry 4.0, Innovation & 21st Century Skills”.

Dr Puri memorial lecture

Dr Gopal Singh Puri memorial lecture was organised by the School of Punjabi Studies of Guru Nanak Dev University on the subject “Differences of Punjabi Culture”. Noted Punjabi scholar Surjit Singh was the key speaker. Head of the School of Punjabi Studies Dr Manjinder Singh welcomed the scholars and said language and culture are inter-related. “Culture includes both positive and negative aspects. A critical attitude is essential for its analysis. Culture includes diverse possibilities along with development,” he said. Dr Surjit defined culture in his speech and said culture was the product of man’s struggle with nature.

Schoolchildren visit GNDU

As per instructions of the Education Department, to motivate schoolchildren, especially from Class X and XII to pursue higher education, study tours of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) are being carried out. University is hosting students from government and private schools to collect information about courses, history of the university and visit various departments. A delegation of students on Friday was taken to Bhai Gurdas Library, Mata Kaulan Botanical Garden, Placement Department, Golden Jubilee Entrepreneur and Innovation Centre. Students of Government High School, Miharbanpura, Amritsar, visited GNDU and got detailed information about the university from them.

Lecture on innovative mindsets

The Department of English, in association with Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC), organised a lecture on “NEP-Reconstruction of Innovative Mindsets”. Mandeep Kaur Tangra, CEO, SimbaQuartz, was the guest speaker. She is an entrepreneur and runs her IT and Digital Marketing Company in Tangra village near Amritsar. Mandeep inspired the students to have confidence and possess clear vision to achieve their goals. She deliberated about the characteristics and qualities of a successful entrepreneur and motivated students to follow the same. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta deliberated that students shall be highly benefited from such interactive sessions as this is a direct platform to get answers for all their questions based on entrepreneurship. Dr Daizy Sharma, vice-principal of the college and vice-president of IIC, said switching from theoretical to practical mindsets is the need of the hour.