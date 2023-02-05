Conference on pain management

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 4

An annual national conference of Indian Society for Study of Pain on pain management at Sri Guru Ram Das University of Health Sciences, with an aim to propagate the knowledge and practice of pain medicine, in order to relieve the physical and mental suffering associated with chronic pain, is being organised here from February 3 to 5.

The inauguration ceremony was held here in the presence of university Vice-Chancellor Dr Manjit Singh Uppal and Dr SS Walia, founder HOD, at Department of Anaesthesia, SGRD Institute of Medical Sciences and Research.

Dr AP Singh, Dean, Academics, said pre-conference workshops were held on February 2, exploring varied topics of the interventional procedures in pain medicine by experts hailing from different parts of the country. More than 200 delegates gained valuable insights and skills from the workshops, he said.

A lifetime achievement award was conferred on Delhi-based pain physician Dr Gurpradas Dureja for his service of over three decades in the field of pain management at the annual conference of Indian Society for Study of Pain.

Convocation was also held on the occasion, where 27 fellows received their fellowship. The SGRD University of Health Sciences is also hosting a specialised National Health System Training Programme that offers post-doctorate fellows access to one-on-one coaching from senior leaders and an opportunity to launch their careers beyond the traditional academic path.

While congratulating fellows, who were bestowed with their fellowship, Dr MS Uppal said pain physicians cannot be made available overnight, it can be done by synchronising a number of factors such as innovative new techniques of medical education, 21st century skills, professionalism and above all passion for practicing anesthesiology.