Conference on palliative care at Sri Guru Ram Das University of Health Sciences

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 16

A three-day international conference to discuss the need for palliative care is being organised by the Sri Guru Ram Das University of Health Sciences here. Experts from the medical fraternity discussed the need for integrated palliative care on the second day of the event on Saturday.

Chief guest Dr Inderjit Kaur, president, All-India Pingalwara Charitable Society, and Dr Abhijit Dam, national president, National Association of Palliative Care for AYUSH and Integrative Medicine (NAPCAIM) were also present.

Dr Inderjit Kaur said the Palliative Care Community from across the globe was excited to come together once again to raise the voice for hospice and palliative care. She said: “I feel pride to be a part of this exhilarating feast of scientific knowledge.”

Dr Abhijit Dam said the theme of the conference — aiming for integrated palliative care — reflects both, the reality of palliative care provision, the experiences of patients and providers and the projected risks of emerging infectious diseases in India in the future. This demands a great deal of preparedness and creativity to ensure that whatever happens, systems and services exist for all patients, young and old, male and female, rural and urban and their families continue to get palliative and comprehensive chronic care services for both communicable and non-communicable diseases, he said.

Dr AP Singh, Dean, SGRD university, said over 450 delegates from across the world joined the conference to discuss the critical issues impacting the field. Gilly Burn, founder and director Cancer Relieve India, Mhoira Leng, Medical Director, Cairdeas, International Palliative Care Trust Edinburg, Dr Manisha, Palliative Care Consultant from Oman, Dr Maureen Leukaman from Indonesia and other experts were also present.