Conference showcases works by women poets

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 5

As many as 258 women poets, writers and artists participated on the second day of three-day 23rd International Poetess Conference Punjab 2023 being held at Khalsa College for Women here on Tuesday. Padma Shri awardee Dr Surjit Patar was the chief guest on Day 2.

Convener of the conference and national award winning poet Dr Simrat Sumaira said that women poets, writers and artists from all over India and from 12 other countries are taking part in the conference.

Among other eminent names are Padma Shri awardee Usha Tomar, Dr Larry Azad, Dr Roshan, Sukhi Bath, Gurinder Pal Singh Joson, Dr Jaswinder Kaur Sohal and Shalini Dutta. Other accomplished writers and artists also performed or addressed the literary events. “The purpose of the conference has been to encourage and discuss the accomplishments of women artists and writers, thinkers and scholars. The conference addresses the works by these women, but also gives a platform to discuss the challenges and future discourse of women in liberal and performing arts,” said Dr Simrat.

Books by authors including Punjab Women’s Sabha Chairperson Bibi Kushal Bhaura’s book ‘Dastan-e-Chaman’ and by Harkirat Kaur Chahal and Aman Deep Aman were also released. The research paper presentation session was chaired by Dr TM Geethanjali and Prof Satinder Pannu. It was co-chaired by Prof Sima Baruah, Dr Satinder Kaur Kahlon, Prof Ravinder Kaur, Dr Mamta and Vinay Sharma.

The multilingual kavyadhara (poetry session) was chaired by Prof Kamal Kumari Dash and co-chaired by Jyoti Badami and Dr Sunder Bains.

