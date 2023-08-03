Conference to dwell on better treatment for stroke

Amritsar, August 2
The city is all set to host the National Stroke Summer School Conference being organised by the Indian Stroke Association (ISA) from August 4-6. Stating this here today, Dr Ashok Uppal, former president of the association, said that noted neurologists and neurosurgeons from across the country would participate in the three-day conference.
He added that research papers on the latest technologies and advances in the field of neurosciences would be shared during the event. Dr Uppal said that the association’s objective was to ensure better treatment of stroke in the country.
Dr Salil Uppal, executive committee member of the Indian Stroke Association said a live neuro-intervention workshop would also be organised during the conference.
