Conferences mark Labour Day in city

The plight of poor working people is getting worse, says Punjabi writer Davinder

Members of the Communist Party of India raise slogans in Amritsar on Monday. Photo: Vishal Kumar



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 1

The Communist Party of India (CPI) along with All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) organised events at different places in the district to observe Labour Day here on Monday. The party held gatherings at Chheharta, Haripura, Batala Road, Bhai Manjh Singh Road, Milk Plant, the bus stand, Municipal Corporation Workshop and PSPCL offices.

CPI leader Amarjit Singh Asal said May Day had great importance in the history of the working people and in current times it should be used as a day to evaluate the working of the government. He said in India the BJP government was bending every labour law to benefit the corporate sector. He accused the state government of not increasing the minimum wages of the workers for a long time. Asal also exhorted the workers to unite and fight for their rights.

Many other social and political organisations also organized events at different places in the district to mark May Day on Monday. In another event organised by the Joint Platform of Mass Organisations (JPMO) outside the railway station, members of different organisations congratulated the workers for working towards a better future.

Central Trade Union (CTU) leader Jagtar Singh Karampura said in recent times, the capitalist forces backed by the elected government had become very powerful and they were now in a position to influence government policies. He alleged with the government following neoliberal policies, public services such as health, education, water supply and electricity had become unaffordable for the poor.

Local writers and intellectuals too organised an event at Ram Bagh here. Speaking at the event, Deep Davinder, a Punjabi writer, said poets and writers had a duty to highlight the plight of the working class. The plight of poor working people was getting worse and writers should not sit back and do something.

CITU workers celebrate day in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran: Activists of different political parties, farmers , students, labour unions, and employees of different industries on Monday organised functions and paid tributes to the martyrs of Chicago on International Labour Day.

Certain schools too celebrated the day and put light on the importance of Labour Day.

Activists of the CPI organised a political conference in Chabal in which party leader Devinder Sohal, while addressing on the occasion, said with the passing of more than 75 years of Independence, the state machinery had failed to provide better working conditions to the labour class.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) leaders Sukhdev Singh Gohalwar, Heera Singh Kandianwala and others, while addressing the gathering on the occasion, stressed the need for unity in the working class. The activists of the Punjab Subordinate Services Federation (PSSF) and the Safai Sewak Union organised a joint rally in the complex of the local Municipal Council. Romesh Kumar Shergill, Baljinder Singh Doblian, were among the others who addressed on the occasion. The leaders condemned the state government for its indifferent attitude towards genuine demands of the employees. The leaders called for the unity among the state employees to fight for their rights.

Activists of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) organised a gathering in Tarn Taran. Pargat Singh Jamarai, state leader of the party, condemned the local government for spreading communal hatred in society.

Members of the All Punjab Anganwari Workers Union recalled the sacrifices of Chicago martyrs. Gurpret Kaur and other leaders of the union demanded for acceptance of Anganwari Workers demands. The activists unfurled the union flag on the office of the CDPO, Tarn Taran.

The day was celebrated by Guru Gobind Singh Convent School, Sohawa (Sarhali), in which school Principal Ritu informed students about the Labour Day and its importance. Class IV employees of Mamta Nikatan Convent School were given gifts. Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School also celebrated the day by organising a cultural programme related to this day.

