Cong condemns govt over 'failure' to check drug menace

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 31

Senior Congress leader and Punjab’s Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday slammed the AAP-led state government over its failure to control the drug menace in the state.

He said the party and its national convener Arvind Kejriwal had made tall promises of getting the state rid of drug menace during the Assembly elections saying they would put an end to the problem in the state once they came into power. “Unfortunately they have failed to walk the talk,” said Bajwa.

Bajwa said Baldev Singh (32) and Nishan Singh (35) died of drug abuse in the Valtoha area on Sunday. He said the Bhagwant Mann-led government seemed to have no clue on how to deal with the drug problem. “The AAP government neither has the will nor the policy to save the younger generation from the onslaught of drugs. He is busy in Gujarat poll campaign,” said Bajwa.

The LoP also criticised both the civil and police administration for the problem.