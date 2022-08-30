Tarn Taran Congress ex-MLA Dr Dharambir Agnihotri cremated

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 29

Former Tarn Taran MLA and senior Congress leader Dr Dharambir Agnihotri, who died of heart attack on Saturday, was cremated at Sheron village here on Monday. Sheron was the native village of Dr Agnihotri, which he represented as sarpanch decades ago. The body was wrapped in the flag of the Congress party.

The funeral procession, which started from the minister’s residence in Tarn Taran for the Sheron village cremation ground, was followed by his sympathisers. The pyre was lit by Sandeep Agnihotri, son of the former minister.

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, president, PPCC, Gurjit Singh Aujla, Lok Sabha MP, Rana Gurjit Singh, MLA, Kapurthala, and many other leaders of the Congress were present on the occasion.

Tarn Taran AAP MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal was also present on the occasion.

