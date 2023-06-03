Cong worker attacked for criticising AAP: MP

Amritsar, June 2
Member of Parliament Gurjeet Singh Aujla said Congress worker Gurpreet Singh of Muhawa village was attacked by AAP supporters for criticising their party for making Raghav Chadha, an outsider, a Rajya Sabha member. Aujla met Gurpreet, who is under treatment at a government hospital here, on Friday.
Gurpreet was attacked two days ago at night while he was returning home in his village, which is close to the Attari border. The victim claimed that he was attacked with sharp weapons. Aujla said the victim’s family felt that the police did not give them much help, so Aujla visited Gurpreet in the company of a DSP-level official to take note of their complaint. He said Gurpreet, who had earlier been associated with the AAP, was in a habit of raising matters of public interest vociferously. Since he picked holes in the AAP’s working, it angered his former colleagues, said Aujla.
After being attacked, Gurpreet Singh, an ex-serviceman, went live on a social media platform to make his ordeal public. He claimed that the suspects came in a car and attacked him with sharp weapons.
