Congress accuses Centre of favouring business groups

Amristsar, February 6

Congress workers staged a protest outside main Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India on the Mall road here on Monday as part of the nationwide call given by the party against the backdrop of the controversy about the Adani Group over allegations of financial irregularities and market manipulation.

Led by District Congress Committee Urban president Ashwani Kumar Pappu, the workers raised slogans and demanded action against the industrialist-businessman.

Speaking on the occasion, Pappu said the LIC and other public banks had given undue favours to the business group due to its alleged proximity with the ruling BJP government. He said that a detailed investigation into how the Adani group managed to procure huge finances from the LIC and State Bank of India should be conducted.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party government has compromised the economy of the country and public property such as airports and ports that have been sold to the business group that caters to their private interests,” said Ashwani, adding that the protests would be intensified in the coming days as per the programme announced by the party.

Meanwhile, the protest on Mall road led to traffic chaos as the stretch from Kacheri Chowk to Custom Chowk was blocked by Congress workers. Commuters enter the dedicated Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor meant for metro buses.

However, as the BRTS is too narrow for commuting, it got choked soon.

Metro buses were seen plying on the wrong side of the main road from Custom Chowk to Kacheri Chowk. Residents stated that protests on main roads should be avoided as it causes inconvenience to commuters.