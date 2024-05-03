Congress launches poll campaign for Kulbir Zira from Khadoor Sahib

Tarn Taran, May 2
The Congress party organised a meeting at Congress Bhawan in Tarn Taran to kickstart its election campaign from the district in favour of party candidate from Khadoor Sahib, Kulbir Singh Zira, on Thursday.
The meeting was presided over by former MLA and district president Harminder Singh Gill in which party activists and leaders from different parts of the district participated.
Former MLA Kulbir Singh Zira , the candidate, in his address, called himself a member of the ‘Panthic’ family and said that after his victory, he would work for the ‘Panth’ and Punjab. He said he would get the garbage dump removed from the heart of Tarn Taran at Sachkhand road and beautify the town.
He flayed his opponents, Laljit Singh Bhullar of the AAP and Virsa Singh Valtoha of the SAD, but hesitated to utter the name of Amritpal Singh of ‘Waris Punjab De’. He specially expressed his gratitude to Rana Gurjit Singh, party MLA from Kapurthala, for helping him get the party nomination from Khadoor Sahib. Maninderpal Singh Plasaur, Avtar Singh Taneja, Seem Sharma, Sandeep Kumar, Sonu Dode and Bikram Singh Dhillon were among those who addressed the gathering. Jasbir Singh Dimpa Gill, sitting MP from Khadoor Sahib, is yet to join the poll campaign.
