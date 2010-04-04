Congress leader Parmjit Batra, son hurt in firing, FIR filed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 27

A quarrel between two neighbours over closing the gates of a street turned ugly when one of the groups opened fire leaving two persons injured in posh Ranjit Avenue area here on late Saturday evening.

Among the injured included Punjab Medium Industry Development Board’s Vice-Chairman and senior Congress leader Paramjit Batra and his son Kanishk Batra. While two persons of the opposite group, led by Kanwarpal Singh Dhingra, were also injured in the clash.

Ranjit Avenue police have registered a cross case against both the groups and launched further investigations. The police also took the CCTV footage of the incident into their custody.

The police said a function was going on in the house of Kanwarpal Dhingra when Batra allegedly closed the gates of the street which led to arguments. The bouncers of Dhingra allegedly opened fire in the clash in which Batra and his son were injured.

While family members of both the groups were tight-lipped over the instance, eyewitnesses wishing not to be named said Paramjit Batra and Dhingra lived in one street in Ranjit Avenue A block here. Batra closed the gates around 1 am. This caused inconvenience to the relatives who had come to attend the function at Dhingra’s house.

Batra was admitted to a private hospital here while Kanishk was referred to a hospital in Ludhiana.

The injured bouncers of Dhingra were identified as Jaimal Singh and Hardev Singh who were also admitted to a private hospital.

Commission agent attacked, robbed of Rs68K

Three armed persons robbed a commission agent and former councillor of Ward No.6 of Majitha subdivision here on late Saturday evening. The attackers took away his purse containing Rs 68,000 and other important documents while leaving him seriously injured.

Durga Dass was returning home on his scooter when the incident took place. He told the police that when he reached near the Majitha grain market gate around 9pm, three persons came from behind and hit him on the head with some baseball. They also hit him on the legs with an iron rod.

After being hit on the head, he fell unconscious on the road. He said the accused took away his purse which contained Rs 68,000, identity proofs and other important documents. Ironically, the incident occurred near DSP Majitha’s office.

The police have registered a case under Section 379-B of the IPC against three unidentified persons. The police said further investigation was under progress and CCTVs in the vicinity were being analysed to find some clues about the robbers.

2 women arrested with 310-gm heroin

In a major breakthrough, the city police have nabbed two women for allegedly possessing 310-gm heroin. One of the suspects is wife of gangster Sajan Kalyan alias Daddu, an associate of notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. Those arrested were identified as Kalyan’s wife, Priya, and Sawinder Kaur, both residents of Blue City link road. Besides the duo, the police also booked Kalyan and another accomplice identified as Jasbir Singh aka Lalli of Mahindra Colony in the case. Abhimanyu Rana, Assistant Commissioner of Police, said the duo were nabbed following a tip off. The accused used Toyota Fortuner PB-06-AV-8627, Hyundai Verna PB-46-AD-4783, Hyundai Creta PB-09-Y-4545 besides a scooter PB46-AF-7130 for trafficking the drugs. He said a case under NDPS Act was registered against them and further investigations were under way to ascertain the source of the contraband. Sajan Kalyan was having around 20 criminal cases, including attempt to murder, robbery and NDPS Act, against him. He was an associate of notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria currently lodged in Tihar Jail.