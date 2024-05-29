Amritsar: Congress leader, wife escape unhurt in gun attack; two youths booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 28

Unidentified armed assailants shot at Congress leader and advocate Vaneet Mahajan on the road leading from the Batala road to Kashmir Avenue here this morning.

He along with his wife was returning home from his hotel located on the Batala road when two scooter-borne persons intercepted his vehicle and opened fire on his vehicle.

Mahajan and his wife Sonia Mahajan had a narrow escape in the incident. The police recovered four bullets from his car which pierced through the front glass. He said sensing trouble, they bent down in the car to save themselves.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) Varinder Singh Khosa said investigations were in progress and CCTV cameras were being analysed to identify the suspects.

Vaneet Mahajan said as per his daily routine, he along with his wife had gone to Gopal Mandir to pay obeisance and from there he went to his hotel on the Batala road. He said when they were returning home after visiting the hotel, two scooter-borne persons suddenly came in front of his vehicle bringing the vehicle to a halt. The two youths had their faces covered. He said the pillion rider took out a pistol and pointed at them. He said sensing trouble, they bent down in the car. The accused fired several shots which pierced through the front glass and hit the car seats.

The police said the incident appears to be the outcome of an old enmity. Mahajan had been facing a family dispute. Besides he had filed a case against a former Punjab minister. He pointed out that this was the fourth attack on him. Recently, the government and the police withdrew his security while his co-complainant’s security was retained. He said the police provided security to a witness of the murderous attack on him earlier.

“Withdrawing my security had raised many eyebrows and I had urged the police to restore my security,” said Vaneet.

The DCP said the police have registered a case under Sections 307, 341 and 427 of the IPC and the Arms Act against unknown persons in this regard. Besides, senior police officials, including ADCPs Prabhjot Singh Virk and Navjot Singh, reached the spot. CIA and forensic teams also visited the spot. He said CCTV cameras in the area were being examined to find clues about the perpetrators. He said the police were reviewing the security petition filed by Vaneet Mahajan.

