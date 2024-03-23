Congress leaders hold poll review

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 22

Partap Singh Bajwa, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha and Jasbir Singh Dimpa, Lok Sabha Member, have called upon Congress workers to unite to defeat forces creating hatred in society and work for people’s welfare. The Congress leaders were here today to address party workers. The meeting was convened by Hrithik Arora, state senior vice-president, NSUI Punjab.

The leaders said that the hollow claims about the honesty of senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders had been exposed with corruption cases being slapped against them. The party leaders also shared views on how to motivate the cadres on the ground level.

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Partap Singh Bajwa #Tarn Taran