Congress organises roadshow in Patti

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 29

Congress party workers led by party’s candidate from Khadoor Sahib, Kulbir Singh Zira, organised a roadshow at Patti on Wednesday. The roadshow was managed by Harminder Singh Gill, district president of the party. Residents and party workers, reportedly, thronged in large numbers. Addressing the gathering, Kulbir Singh Zira said change is inevitable on June 4, and that the residents should come out to vote in large numbers.

He condemned the state government’s style of working, adding the AAP has failed to fulfill its promises. He assured the residents he will work for the welfare the constituency. Harminder Singh Gill in his address urged residents to vote in favour of Kulbir Singh Zira. Party leaders Jagtar Singh Buraj, Hardeep Singh, Sukhwinder Singh Sidhu and Barkat Singh Vohra were also present on the occasion.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Khadoor Sahib #Tarn Taran #Zira Agitation