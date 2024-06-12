Congress ready for Assembly bypoll: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 11

The Congress party has made all preparations for by-election to assembly seats in Punjab which have been vacated by MLAs elected as Lok Sabha members in the recently held General Election.

This was revealed by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Ludhiana.

Raja Warring was in the area on Tuesday to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Bir Baba Budha Sahib Thatha along with a number of party leaders.

He said the hard work of party workers brought about the remarkable performance for Congress in the state in the Lok Sabha elections.

He called upon party workers to be ready for elections to the civic bodies and panchayats. Raja Warring was addressing party workers in Khairdinke at a meeting arranged by party leader Karanbir Singh Burj.

