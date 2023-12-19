Congress, SAD leaders crossing over to AAP, says Bhullar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 18

AAP district unit president Manish Aggarwal today rubbished rumours about the Congress recently welcoming two erstwhile workers of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party into its fold.

Addressing the press today, Aggarwal accused local Congress leaders of peddling falsehoods by claiming to have inducted two AAP turncoats. He asserted that the two “workers” were never associated with AAP. He then took a dig at the grand old party, claiming that its leaders had jumped ship to other parties in droves.

Amritsar Lok Sabha in-charge Iqbal Singh Bhullar echoed what the district party chief said, claiming that many leaders from the Congress and SAD had crossed over to AAP.

