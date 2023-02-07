Congress stages protest against Centre's policies

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 6

A large number of Congress party workers organised a protest march in Tarn Taran city on Monday protesting against the polices of the Union Government. The Congress workers held a demonstration in front of the branch of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC).

Harminder Singh Gill, district president of the Congress party, while speaking on the occasion, condemned the policies of the Centre and said the ‘anti-people’ policies had put the country’s economy on the path of ruin affecting the share market adversely.

He said public property was being exploited by big industrial houses and urged party workers to make people aware of the Centre’s policies that are proving to be detrimental to the country’s economic strength.