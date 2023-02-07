Congress stages protest against Centre's policies

Tarn Taran, February 6
A large number of Congress party workers organised a protest march in Tarn Taran city on Monday protesting against the polices of the Union Government. The Congress workers held a demonstration in front of the branch of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC).
Harminder Singh Gill, district president of the Congress party, while speaking on the occasion, condemned the policies of the Centre and said the ‘anti-people’ policies had put the country’s economy on the path of ruin affecting the share market adversely.
He said public property was being exploited by big industrial houses and urged party workers to make people aware of the Centre’s policies that are proving to be detrimental to the country’s economic strength.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after earthquake kills 4,000
Survivors cried out for help from within mountains of debris...
The world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000
On May 12, 2008, a magnitude 7.9 quake strikes eastern Sichu...
SC to hear plea against Gowri's appointment
Citing ‘political affiliation’, 3 lawyers have challenged he...