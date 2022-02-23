Congress to move ‘no-confidence motion’ against Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, February 22

To deal with the crisis after Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu switched over his loyalty towards the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), around 30 Congress councillors will move a no-confidence motion.

A formal application would be submitted to the MC Commissioner on Wednesday. The Congress had a majority in the MC House and Karamjit Singh Rintu was appointed as Mayor in 2018. The next elections of the MC General House would be conducted in 2023. The Congress councillors need two-third majority to replace the Mayor.

Senior Deputy Mayor Raman Bakshi said: “The Congress will move a no-confidence motion within one or two days. We have an absolute majority. Karamjit Singh Rintu betrayed the party. It is unethical for a Mayor. It was an honour to lead the holy city as a Mayor. It is political suicide to join AAP.”

The municipal councillors are in a dilemma as to what procedure would be adopted to replace the Mayor and it was being expected that the next few days would be stormy.

Meanwhile, Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu said the Congress doesn’t have a two-third majority in the House. Several Congress councillors joined AAP and SAD during elections.

“I will decide on the post of Mayor after the announcement of the election results. Congress is not in a condition to prove a two-third majority in the House. I will also discuss with AAP leadership in this regard,” Rintu said.

Joginderpal Dhingra, general secretary, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), said: “We will move as per the rule. The General House meeting will be called soon. We have 62 councillors and five MLAs to prove a majority. The Mayor will be replaced before the announcement of the election results.”

