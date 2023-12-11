Congress workers in minister ETO’s constituency join ruling AAP

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 10

Punjab Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO today claimed that several Congress workers in his constituency had joined AAP after being influenced by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s actions and policies. A large number of people are joining the Aam Aadmi Party because of its politics of development without any bias. The state is developing under AAP rule, claimed ETO.

Today, dozens of families from Bhangwan village of Jandiala Guru left the Congress and joined the Aam Aadmi Party. ETO assured the families joining AAP that they will be given recognition and development works in their village will be undertaken on a priority basis.

Congress workers including Sukhjinder Singh, Amardeep Singh, Kalbir Singh, Prabpal Singh, Jagpal Singh, Sahib Singh, Ladi Singh, Pushpinder Singh, Manjot Singh, Baljinder Singh, Mangal Singh, Balkar Singh Munchi, Gurchet Singh, Dara Singh Thekedar, Hardeep Singh, Surjit Singh, Amardeep Singh Ambu, Lavdeep Singh, Labba Pradhan, Hardev Singh, Abbijot Singh, Sucha Singh, Shamsher Singh and Balwinder Singh joined the AAP along with their families.

