Congress youth wing observes 'Unemployment Day'

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 17

The Congress youth wing observed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday by staging a protest. Highlighting the high rate of unemployment and inflation after the BJP government came to power at the Centre during a public demonstration held today, activists of the Congress youth wing termed it as ‘Unemployment Day’.

The Congress workers sold fruits, vegetables and pedalled rickshaws at Putlighar Chowk. Raising slogans against the Modi government, they alleged that the government had ignored the middle class and lower income group during its nine-year-long tenure.

President of the district unit of the Congress youth wing Rahul Kumar said inflation had reached its peak under the present BJP dispensation. He recalled that the Modi government had come to power with the big promise of providing two crore jobs per year but the Central Government was today completely silent on the issue of unemployment the rate of which had increased from 2.4 per cent to 10.3 per cent in one year.

