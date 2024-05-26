Congress’s star campaigners Shashi Tharoor, Supriya Sule to engage with city voters

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, May 25

As the last phase of the Lok Sabha (LS) elections would end on June 1, star campaigners are heading to Punjab to campaign for their respective candidates. Congress’ big wigs, including its Members of Parliament Shashi Tharoor and Supriya Sule, would be engaging with voters in the city. Accomplished Parliamentarians, both Shashi and Sule are known to speak about facts while taking the BJP to task in debates. They would take up ground issues pertaining to industry, trade and education sector with voters.

Tharoor, who attended a professionals’ conference in Jalandhar today, would be holding a business conference tomorrow in Amritsar. Sule would meet students and entrepreneurs in the holy city.

Interestingly, instead of opting for roadshow or rally, like the opponents in the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla invited Tharoor and Supriya Sule for a direct interaction with voters in the city. While Aujla’s campaign team is focusing on advertising for Rahul Gandhi’s maha rally, Tharoor and Sule would be holding open meetings.

“This has been done to keep promoting quality engagement with voters. As we all know that both Tharoor and Sule are excellent speakers and more than the star power, we want to share their brain power with voters. Also, engaging with voters directly through one-on-one meets allows healthy and unscripted interaction wherein voters can share their views and opinions and challenges being faced by them,” said Nighat Aujla, daughter of Gurjeet Singh Aujla, who is part of his campaign management team.

Last week, Sachin Pilot,former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, held a rally in favour of Gurjeet Aujla in Ajnala. Of course, Rahul Gandhi was here to go all out and pull the audience for the Congress candidate. The party would be banking on other star campaigners in the days to come to pull some tricks in favour of Aujla before elections.

