Congress's Verka block leaders join SAD

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 8

Continuing with the tradition of party-hopping, the Congress in Amritsar East constituency suffered another blow, as its Verka block president and over 200 party workers from different wards joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the presence of former minister and SAD-BSP candidate from the constituency, Bikram Singh Majithia.

Sardari Lal joined the Akali Dal along with his associates. Similarly, over 100 workers from Ward Nos 20, 26, 27 and 29 joined the Akali Dal. Meanwhile, former mayor Subhash Sharma’s associates Sandeep Sharma and others left the BJP and joined the the Akali Dal. Several party workers of Congress from Ward No. 45, 47 and 27 also joined the Akali Dal. Majithia said the people of the East constituency were joining Akali Dal as they wanted development of the constituency. —