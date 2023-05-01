 Conman's bank accounts frozen, police launch hunt to nab accomplices : The Tribune India

Conman's bank accounts frozen, police launch hunt to nab accomplices

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, April 30

A day after the arrest of conman Jasmit Singh, who had allegedly duped multiple persons of crores of rupees while luring them with handsome returns while investing in e-commerce sites, the economic offence (EO) wing of Punjab Police have got the bank accounts of the prime suspect frozen.

The police also launched a manhunt for the arrest of his accomplices who were booked by the Ranjit Avenue police with Jasmit Singh on April 12. They were identified as CG, Pranav Tayagi and Sharmin Ansari, all residents of Amritsar. They used to work with Jasmit in his office in the posh Ranjit avenue locality here.

“We have got the bank accounts of Jasmit frozen and further investigation to find his accomplices is under way,” said Parneet Dhillon, in-charge of the Economic Offence Wing, who is the investigating officer in the case.

The EO wing of the Amritsar city police arrested Jasmit Singh of Gaziabad from the Delhi Airport when he tried to flee the country. He had duped multiple persons in different parts of the country on the pretext of investing in e-commerce companies against handsome returns.

In Amritsar, as per the FIR, he had duped a large number of people of Rs 50 crore. Following a preliminary probe, the police issued a Look out Circular (LOC) against him which led to his arrest.

A preliminary probe revealed that he was wanted by the Noida, the Kerala, the Uttar Pradesh, the Gujarat and the Maharashtra police. He had set up offices in different places and abruptly shut them after cheating people of crores of rupees.

Abhinav Seth, a resident of Sahibzada Jujhar Singh Avenue, has lodged a complaint against Jasmit Singh, who had opened his office in the name of Market Seller. He lured different persons, especially the unemployed and those looking to earn a handsome income. He asked them to invest in e-commerce companies like Amazon and Flipkart. But when they did invest, he shut down the office.

