Construction activities hit as sand, brick prices soar

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, September 14

A large number of construction labourers have been without work and daily wages for the past nearly a month due to shortage of quality sand and bricks and inferior quality construction material being sold at high rates in the market.

A mason, Dalbir Singh of Kotli Dhole Shah village, nearly 18km from the city, said there were four members in his family, with two kids. He said he was the only earning hand in the family. “I haven’t got work for even a single day during the past nearly 25 days. My family savings have exhausted and am now seeking loan from relatives and friends for our daily expenditure,” he said.

Amrik Singh of Mirankot village said he worked as a labourer at construction sites in the city. It has been nearly a month that he didn’t get work. An unmarried youngster, he is the only support for the aged parents who live with him.

Davinder Singh, a contractor, said most of the owners had chosen to stop the construction of their residential and commercial projects due to the spike in prices of sand and bricks. He said: “If sand mining is banned and kilns have stopped production of bricks, then how was inferior quality sand and bricks being sold in the market?”

Around 100 cubic feet of sand (of inferior quality) is being sold for Rs 7,000, which was earlier available at Rs 1,500 about 45 days ago. Similarly, the price of a brick has increased from Rs 5 per piece to Rs 7. Owing to their poor quality and steep hike in prices, a large number of people have preferred to postpone construction activities.

Satwinder Singh, an architect, said market trend was hopeless and forthcoming construction season, which commences with the onset of winter, does not hold any bright trend. He also said the government had adopted an indifferent approach to the multi-layer profession which provides employment to people associated with the lowest strata of society.

Inferior quality material being sold

