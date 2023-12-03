Construction, demolition waste recycling plant not fully functional

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 2

The construction and demolition (C&D) waste recycling plant on the Jhabal road is not fully functional yet. It was inaugurated on March 26 by the then Local Bodies Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar and area MLA Ajay Gupta. The plant has been constructed on three acres at the cost of Rs 6 crore.

Officials of the municipal corporation (MC) claimed that no one would be allowed to dump debris by roadside or on vacant plots after the C&D recycling plant started fully functioning.

The MC said a toll-free number would be launched to pick up debris and demolition material from houses in the city. As per proposal, construction debris would be recycled at the C&D waste recycling plant and used in construction again.

In areas where old buildings are demolished and reconstructed, residents dump debris on streets and roadsides. It causes accidents, spreads filth and also affects the movement of traffic.

Seven months have passed since the inauguration of the plant, but it is not fully operational. The MC has also purchased two trucks for lifting debris in the city.

Officials of the MC said the power supply transformer of the plant was of low capacity. “The civic body has floated an e-tender for the installation of a high capacity transformer. The tender has been opened. A work order for the installation of new transformer would be issued soon,” said officials.

