Construction of speed breakers puts brakes on traffic flow in Amritsar

Amritsar, December 26
Oblivious to the plight of commuters in the prevailing foggy season, the Municipal Corporation has initiated the construction of speed breakers near Government Dental College on Batala road and SSSSK chowk on Mall road at the same time.
The simultaneous work on the two roads which connect the residents of Batala road with the Civil Lines area is resulting in a long queue of vehicles at both the traffic signals. Earlier, in case of a blockade on any one of the two roads, commuters could take the other to reach the city.
The city is witnessing construction of speed breakers on most roads under the Smart City project. However, some of these works are being undertaken at places where traffic already moved at a snail’s pace due to frequent jams.
“The speed breakers are being constructed needlessly at each and every turn of the road. At traffic signals where one is already supposed to wait for one’s turn, these speed-breakers are just redundant,” said Satvir Singh, a resident.
