Consumers slam hike in pouched milk prices

Amritsar, June 3
A day after the Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (MILKFED) and Amul hiked the price of a litre of pouched milk by Rs 2, consumers fear that the trend may be followed by diaries, too.
The hike in prices of the essential commodity burnt a hole in the pocket of the common man. People from all walks of life are upset by the hike in price, which has upset their household budget. They complain that the rise in the cost of milk is bound to affect the family budget adversely.
Minakshi, a homemaker, said the increased cost of milk would affect them in the longer run, adding that the cost of milk and green groceries consumed the lion’s share out of their monthly household budget already due to the inflation.
Pavittar Singh, employed at a private firm, said there was no coherence between inflation on essential commodities and wages. Salaries have not been rising steadily for the past several years due to external intervention. The government’s priorities have shifted. Instead of protecting the marginalised, they prefer to back corporate giants.
Officials of the MILKFED, which is selling over 26 dairy products under the brand name of Verka, claimed the reason behind the hike was the increase in the rate of buffalo milk by dairy farmers. Dairy farmers have been incurring losses, too due to the decreased milk production by cattle owing to the scorching heat.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting for 542 seats gets under way; NDA ahead in early trends
Trends: NDA 300; INDIA 211; Others 32
Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress-6, AAP-4; Amritpal Singh leads from Khadoor Sahib, Badal from Bathinda
AAP-4, Congress-7, BJP-0, SAD-1, Indipendent 1 (Khadoor Sahi...
Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress leads on 5 seats, BJP on 4
Congress 5, BJP 4, AAP 1
Himachal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leads in all 4 seats; Kangana Ranaut ahead of Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi
BJP-3, Congress-1; BJP Sudhir Sharma leading in Dharamasala ...
Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Early leads for Congress's Manish Tewari
Congress leading in Chandigarh