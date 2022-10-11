Consumers to get SMS alerts before power cut

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 10

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Monday inaugurated an SMS service by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to inform consumers about the schedule of power cuts in their respective area. The service will be provided in district from today after the minister launched the service from the office of the Chief Engineer, Border Zone. He said the trial of the first pilot project began in Batala city, where the project got a positive response. “The project has now been started in Amritsar urban area and in the next 15 days the rest of the city, which falls under the all-urban circle will also be included in the scheme. Every household will get SMS alerts on their cellphones in case of a power cut in their area and information about the duration of power cuts will also be shared,” he said.

He said in this pilot project, about 141, 11 KVs power stations in 14 sub-stations will be covered and around 2.27 lakh consumers of different categories will be connected via the SMS service. He said the government had adopted a zero tolerance policy towards corruption and power theft.