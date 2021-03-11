Contaminated Water: Amritsar residents paste ‘missing’ posters of MLA Jasbir Singh

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 30

Residents of four wards of the Chheharta area have accused local AAP MLA of ignoring their plight. Led by BJP leader Raman Sharma, they pasted ‘missing’ posters of AAP MLA from Amritsar West constituency Dr Jasbir Singh Sandhu demanding immediate redressal of their grievance.

Claim & counter claim It is not a political issue. Residents pasted posters as after elections, the MLA has never visited the area or looked into the plight of people, who are forced to drink contaminated water. At least one member of every family in localities in these wards is ill. name, BJP leader I got the information about the problem through media only. I am visiting every area and meeting people in the office daily. In case anyone is facing any problem, they can contact me at my office. I had a meeting with the MC Joint Commissioner on Monday and a super-suction machine has been installed for cleaning purpose. The problem occurred because the sewers were not being cleared of waste in the area for the past several years. Overflowing sewage contaminated the water supply. Dr Jasbir Singh Sandhu, AAP MLA

A woman said areas under Ward No. 80 to Ward No. 85 in the constituency were facing the problem of contamination of drinking water supply with sewage water. He said repeated requests of the civic authorities have fallen on deaf ears.

Raman Sharma said it was not a political issue. He said residents pasted posters as after elections, the MLA has never visited the area or looked into the plight of people, who are forced to drink contaminated water. He said at least one member of every family in localities in these wards were ill.

Dr Jasbir Singh Sandhu said: “I got the information about the problem through media only. I am visiting every area and meeting people in the office daily. In case anyone is facing any problem, they can contact me at my office.”

“I had a meeting with the MC Joint Commissioner on Monday and a super-suction machine has been installed for cleaning purpose,” he said. The problem occurred because the sewers were not being cleared of waste in the area for past several years. Overflowing sewage contaminated the water supply. He said he has asked the civic authorities for regular cleaning of sewers. He said the problem would be solved in the next couple of days.