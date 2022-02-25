Contesting an election not as costly as layman thinks

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 24

If the expenditure details submitted by candidates to the expenditure observers are to be believed, contesting election is not as costly as is perceived by common people.

Most candidates, including bigwigs, have spent less than Rs20 lakh even though the Election Commission (EC), in order to check use of money to woo voters, had fixed the upper limit at Rs 40 lakh. The EC took a number of steps to ensure that money was not used to lure voters.

As per information, Sukhwinder Singh Danny from Jandiala has spent the highest amount of Rs26.91 lakh. Inderbir Singh Bolaria, Congress candidate from the Amritsar South, follows him with Rs24.98 lakh expenditure while SAD candidate from the same constituency Talbir Singh Gill is at third position who spent Rs23.97 lakh.

On the other hand, the least expenditure has been made by Gagandeep Singh, an Independent, and SAD (Amritsar) candidate Onkar Singh, contesting from the Amritsar Central. Both have spent Rs5,000 each.

In Attari, Balwinder Kaur of the BJP has spent Rs9.04 lakh, Gulzar Singh Ranike of the SAD Rs5.10 lakh, Jaswinder Singh of the AAP Rs8.03 lakh and Tarsem Singh of the Congress Rs2.63 lakh. In Baba Bakala, Baljit Singh (SAD) has spent Rs7.51 lakh, Dalbir Singh Tong (AAP) Rs6.60 lakh, Santokh Singh (Congress) Rs 1.95 lakh and Manjit Singh (BJP) Rs8.12 lakh.

In Ajnala, Kuldeep Dhaliwal (AAP) has spent Rs17.87 lakh, Amarpal Singh (SAD) Rs16.99 lakh, Harpartap Singh (Congress) Rs13.32 and Surjit Singh (PLC) Rs7.56 lakh.

In Majitha, Sukhjinder Raj Singh Lalli (AAP) has spent Rs3.76 lakh, Genieve Kaur (SAD) Rs19.58 lakh, Jagwinderpal Singh (Congress) only Rs49 thousand.

In the Amritsar North, Sukhminder Singh (BJP) has spent Rs8. 32 lakh, Dr Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh (AAP) Rs8.90 lakh, Sunil Dutti (Congress) Rs9.81 and Anil Joshi (SAD) Rs8.82 lakh.