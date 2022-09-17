Contractors, masons protest shortage of building materials in Tarn Taran district

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 16

Hundreds of contractors, masons and labourers took out a march on vehicles in villages and presented a memorandum to Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar regarding their issues here on Friday. They were protesting over the lack of a proper supply of building materials in the market.

The minister, who was in Pandori Ran Singh village to preside over a school function, assured the protesters that the problem would be solved before October 1.

After marching through the town, they reached Pandori Ran Singh village where they raised slogans against the state government and demanded to ensure an uninterrupted supply of building materials in the market. They also demanded compensation to those who lost their jobs due to this problem.

They told the minister that the scarcity of sand, gravel and other building materials had led to black marketing as a result of which the prices of these materials had gone up.

The protesters said due to the skyrocketing prices of the building materials, medium-class people were unable to carry out construction activity, rendering construction workers jobless. They said most of them were unable to make both ends meet.