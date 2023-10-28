Contrary to expectations, pollution level falls to 107 in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, October 27

Contrary to expectations, the pollution level in and around the holy city came down if the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) data is anything to go by.

During Dasehra celebrations in the evening, the air quality index (AQI) was 107. It was 123 during festival celebrations in 2022.

The AQI value below 100 is categorised as satisfactory and above it as unhealthy. The AQI is divided into six categories. As per the PPCB data, the pollution level fell under the unhealthy category during the past two Dasehra celebrations.

Similarly, contrary to expectations, the average pollution level decreased in the holy city from October 1 to October 24 in comparison to the corresponding period last year.

The average AQI was 134 last year and this time it was 89 till October 24.

Environment engineers of the pollution control board say its reason was less farm fires this year. As per the PPCB, 1,073 farm fire cases were reported in October 2022 and its number came down to 925 till October 26, 2023. Only 91 cases were reported on October 26. There were 1,139 farm fires during the corresponding period in 2022, 956 in 2021 and 883 in 2020.

