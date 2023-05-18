Cop among three robbed by miscreants, police clueless

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 17

Unknown armed miscreants robbed a senior Punjab Police constable of his car when he went to the market for buying household items here on late Monday night.

The victim, Kulwinderpal Singh, said at around 10.50pm he went to the market and stopped near Medical enclave for buying some household items. He said he parked his Baleno car (PB-02- DD-9514) just a few steps away.

He said as he was going to sit in the car after shopping, three motorcycle-borne persons reached the spot. Two of them pulled and dragged him out of the car and drove it away. He said his mobile phone was also in the car. The police have registered

a case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code in this connection while there was no breakthrough in the case so far.

Meanwhile, two more snatching incidents took place in Jandiala Guru area.

Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Sukhewal Bandala village, told the police that he worked as a milkman. He said around 8.15pm on Monday, he was going from Bandala village to Thathia village. He said when he reached near Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Kan Singh, six persons, riding two motorcycles, with faces covered stopped him.

One of them tried to took cash from his pocket while another asked his accomplice to shoot him. He said one of them fired in the air. He got frightened and the accused took away Rs 4,000 and his mobile phone. He said earlier an unidentified persons had robbed Ranjit Singh of Thathia village of Rs 10,000 cash and mobile phone. The police have registered a single FIR in both cases. A case under Sections 379-B of the Indian Pelan Code and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against unknown persons.

The police said investigations were on to identify and arrest the suspects.