Cop demands bribe from peddler's kin, booked

Amritsar, December 12

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) posted as the in-charge of Bachiwind police post was booked after a video of him allegedly demanding bribe went viral on social media.

A police official claimed that the video was recorded recently. Senior Superintendent of Police Swapan Sharma took a swift action and registered an FIR against ASI Bhagwan Singh. The investigation in the case is being carried out.

In the video, the ASI can be seen demanding Rs 35,000 from the family members of a drug peddler, who sells heroin. The suspect ASI has been identified as Bhagwan Singh.

ASI Bhagwan Singh can be seen initially demanding Rs 1 lakh from the family members of the drug peddler and threatening the members to register a case against them if they fail to give him the money. Two women can also be seen in the video arguing with the ASI that they do not have the money to pay, on that the ASI reached a compromise with the two women and asked them to pay Rs 35,000 instead. The women in the video can be heard saying that they have left the drug business, to that Bhagwan Singh replied that he was aware of the number of customers, who brought drugs from them. Later in the video one of the women got ready to pay him a part of bribe. The video was recorded by a family member of the drug peddler.