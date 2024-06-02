Cop held for assaulting official on election duty

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 1

The Tarsikka police have arrested a cop for allegedly assaulting an officer on poll duty yesterday. He was identified as Harpreet Singh (27), a resident of Dhaulkalan village. He was booked on the complaint of Bhupinder Singh, sector officer, who was deputed in Khujala village on an election duty.

The complainant told the police that he got a call that his duty was shifted to Gadli village. The complainant said he asked the cop to drop him at Gadli village on an official vehicle, but he got infuriated and misbehaved and assaulted him. The police registered a case against the cop and arrested him in this connection.

