Cop held with 4-gm heroin

Amritsar, October 31
The Cantonment police have arrested a head constable, Amarinder Singh, of the intelligence wing of the Punjab Police on the charge of peddling drugs. The police recovered 4-gm heroin and Rs 74,000 in cash from his possession.
Amarinder is a resident of Patti, Tarn Taran. A case has been registered against him under Sections 21, 27-A, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. He was reportedly posted in the State Special Operation Cell.
Robin Hans, SHO, Cantonment Police Station, said, “The accused had been posted in the airport area. He has told the police that he was addicted to drugs, but maintained that he was not involved in the trafficking of drugs.” Further investigation is underway.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
No role of Gujarat govt, bridge renovated by Morbi administration: Deputy ex-CM
PM Modi to visit Morbi today
No mining within 1 km of International Border: Punjab Govt
In affidavit, Punjab says decision after concerns expressed ...
Maiden Pharma's 19 batches of albendazole tablets fail quality test
Withdrawn from haryana hospitals, dispensaries