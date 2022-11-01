Cop held with 4-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 31

The Cantonment police have arrested a head constable, Amarinder Singh, of the intelligence wing of the Punjab Police on the charge of peddling drugs. The police recovered 4-gm heroin and Rs 74,000 in cash from his possession.

Amarinder is a resident of Patti, Tarn Taran. A case has been registered against him under Sections 21, 27-A, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. He was reportedly posted in the State Special Operation Cell.

Robin Hans, SHO, Cantonment Police Station, said, “The accused had been posted in the airport area. He has told the police that he was addicted to drugs, but maintained that he was not involved in the trafficking of drugs.” Further investigation is underway.