Cop hurt as carbine goes off accidentally

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 1

A cop suffered injuries on his leg after the carbine he was carrying went off accidentally. The incident took place outside the residence of former Durgiana Temple Management Committee’s president Ramesh Sharma. The cop was deputed in his security.

His colleagues and residents of the area took him to a hospital. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

The incident took place while he was parking his bike. When he returned after parking the bike, the carbine went off accidentally, which hit his left leg. He immediately fell on the road.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Gurpartap Singh Sahota and SHO of the A Division Gagandeep Singh reached the spot.

Sahota said the police scanned the CCTV footage and found that it was an accident. He said the victim’s condition was stable.