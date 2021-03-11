Cop injured in firing during raid in Amritsar, four held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 7

A policeman was injured when a Batala police team raided at Akalgarh Dhapian village in Jandiala for arresting some suspects wanted in several cases of attempt to murder and firing by the Sadar police station there.

The alleged that accused fired at the raiding police party to escape from the spot. The injured was identified as head constable Satnam Singh who was admitted to a private hospital.

It has been learnt that the Batala police team had arrested four persons during the raid. The Batala Sadar police station had booked several persons, including Jobanjit Singh and Gurmej Singh. They got a tip-off that the accused were hiding in Akalgarh Dhapian village in the Jandiala Guru area following which a raid was conducted there. On seeing the police party, they started firing in which HC Satnam Singh was injured.

When the accused tried to flee the spot, the police party chased them and arrested four of them.