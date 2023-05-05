Cop misplaces his service carbine, case registered

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 4

An employee of the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate — head constable Daya Singh — lost his service carbine with magazine and 15 cartridges.

Daya was en route from Harike to Sabhra village on April 29. Daya came to Harike by bus and he was carrying the carbine in a bag with the cartridges. He went to the site where he had parked his car. He put his carbine-loaded bag on the roof of the car and wiped the front glass of the car clean. When he got back into the car to head to Sabhra village, he forgot to pick the bag.

When he realised that he had forgotten to take the bag off the car roof, he pulled over his car. The bag was no longer on the car roof. He retraced the path but failed to locate or retrieve the bag. A case was registered with the Harike police on Wednesday under Section 379 of the IPC.