Cops attacked in Patti, 4 held

Tarn Taran, January 1
A team of Patti police station personnel was attacked by members of a family, wanted in a case of smuggling of drugs and illegal weapons in Patti town on Saturday when the team had gone to arrest the accused. Four of the accused had been arrested while the rest fled the spot.
Satnam Singh, DSP, Patti, said here on Sunday that the accused had been identified as Paras, his wife Mehak, brother Sanni, Sanni’s wife Ramandeep Kaur, mother Komal, alias Kulwant Kaur, and their another relative Gurmilap Singh, a resident of Sangal Basti, Patti, were booked in a case of smuggling of drugs and arms across the border were by the police more than a month ago and had been absconding since. The police party headed by Sub-Inspector Hardial Singh raided their house on Saturday to arrest them.
The accused attacked the police party leaving head constable Jagroop Singh and constable Jobanjit injured. The accused tore the uniforms of the policemen. The DSP said four accused Paras, Sanni, Ramandeep Kaur and Komal had been arrested and others managed to escape from the spot. The arrested accused were produced in a court on Sunday and were sent to two-day police custody. The police had registered a case under Sections 353, 224, 225, 332, 323, 186, 148 and 149 of the IPC.
