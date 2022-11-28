Cops clueless in Rayya robbery case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 27

The Beas police are yet to crack a robbery case in which armed persons barged in to a house in Rayya and decamped with valuables and mobile phones on Saturday morning. Before escaping, they had shot a youth in the leg, who was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The police have got the CCTV footage of the suspects who were seen roaming in the area and launched further probe to identify them. The police have registered a case under Sections 379-B (2) and 397 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

Investigating officer SI Raghubir Singh said investigation was on to identify the suspects.