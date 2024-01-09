Cops conduct cordon & search operation in Amritsar, rural areas

Amritsar, January 8
On the directions of Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, the police today carried out the Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) in different parts of the holy city and the rural areas.
Mohnish Chawla, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), and Satinder Singh, SSP, led the operation in the rural belt. Hundreds of cops today carried out CASO in Jandiala Guru’s Sheikhupura Mohalla and Dharad village, Rajasansi, Chogwan in Lopoke, Majitha and Ajnala.
The search operation started at 8 am and concluded around 2 pm. During the operation, the rural police registered nine FIRs including six under the NDPS Act and arrested 10 persons.
The operation led to the seizure of 620 gm of heroin, besides Rs 1.32 lakh drug money. The police recovered a truck and Bolero involved in illegal sand excavation. Two proclaimed offenders were arrested during the operation. The police also arrested a man with banned synthetic kite flying string.
Besides six NDPS cases, one case each of the Excise Act, attempt to murder and violation of the government orders (Section 188 of the IPC) were registered today.
ADGP Mohnish Chawla and SSP Satinder Singh said CASOs were launched in entire Punjab. They said senior police officials were deputed to lead such operations.
Search operation in the holy city was led by Police Commissioner (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar. The city police impounded five motorcycles, recovered six mobile phones and detained three suspects for further probe. The police took 11 preventive actions and recoveries were also made under the Excise Act.
The CP interacted with local residents and sought their suggestions for eradicating drug menace from society. He said people should come forward in the fight against drugs. He said CASO would continue in the city in the coming days too.
