Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, May 27

The Amritsar city traffic police have been on a challaning spree. The last two months have seen a massive surge in the number of challans issued to traffic rule violators.

As many as 24,600 persons have been fined, mostly for parking in a prohibited area or driving on the wrong side of the road.

Police officials said they have adopted a stringent approach towards dealing with traffic violators because it acts as a deterrent.

As per the data, the traffic police have issued 6,400 challans for the wrong parking of vehicles and 4,814 challans for the vehicle not bearing a number plate. As many as 3,041 were issued challans for driving on the wrong side driving while 3,168 were fined for not wearing the safety belt.

As many as 2,911 persons were fined for placing dark films on car windows. A total of 1,153 persons were challaned for triple-riding and 1,069 for driving in the BRTS lane, which is meant exclusively for BRTS buses, ambulances and police vehicles.