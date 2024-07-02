 Amritsar cops face teething problems with implementation of new criminal laws : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • Amritsar cops face teething problems with implementation of new criminal laws

Amritsar cops face teething problems with implementation of new criminal laws

Civil Lines official says it would take time to get accustomed to three laws

Amritsar cops face teething problems with implementation of new criminal laws

Booklets of the new laws on the table of a cop at the Civil Lines police station in Amritsar. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, July 1

While the Civil Lines police station was buzzing with activities following the arrest of seven persons in a sensational dacoity case, ASI Rashpinder Singh was busy dealing with complainants arriving at the police station for lodging their complaints.

Three FIRs registered

In all, three FIRs were registered in the city and in the rural police district here on Monday under various sections of the new laws. Satinder Singh, SSP, Amritsar (Rural), said two cases were registered — one in connection with the drug recovery and second related to cybercrime — in which sections of the BNS were added. In the city police commissionerate, one FIR was registered at the Gate Hakima police station here under the new laws.

From reaching the crime scene to recording statements of suspects and preparing documents, all would be recorded and transferred to the cloud system that cannot be tempered with. These files would be the primary evidence that would help nail criminals.Rs Satinder Singh, SSP, Amritsar (Rural)

Three booklets of new criminal laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) — are kept on his already crowded table for reference. These criminal laws replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act in the country from today.

After going through complaints, ASI Rashpinder reads a booklet to find sections under which these complaints could be registered.

“We had been using the IPC, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act for decades. How is it possible to get accustomed to new criminal laws in a day. Though training workshop was held, but it would take time to get accustomed to these new laws,” the ASI says.

The Police Department has also provided cops with the Punjabi translation of the laws. Besides, the police personnel have soft copies of these laws in their mobile phones.

“The teething problems are bound to crop up,” said an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) wishing not to be named. He said under the new laws, the sections had changed and it was natural that cops could not memorise these overnight.

Harsandeep Singh, SHO, Kotwali police station, pointed out that though there would be not much difference at the ground level while policing, it would definitely take some time to totally adapt to the new laws while registering FIRs and investigating them.

Under the new laws, it would be mandatory for the police to make audio-video recording of heinous crimes, search and seizures at the spot under the BSA in order to have undeniable evidence against suspects.

The ACP said the new laws would improve policing and help in nailing criminals as digital and electronic evidence would also be treated as primary evidence. Earlier, it was treated as secondary evidence. For this, cops would have to keep their new “weapons” — mobile phones with good Internet plans — fully charged, he said.

“From reaching the crime scene to recording statements of suspects and preparing documents, all would be recorded and transferred to the cloud system that cannot be tempered with. These files would be the primary evidence that would help nail criminals,” said Satinder Singh, SSP Amritsar (Rural).

However, the lawyer community is not happy with the sudden implementation of the new laws. “Advocates are the one who would ensure the implementation of laws. But today, they are not aware of new sections and laws. How would we contest in courts? Has the government spared any thought about training lawyers?” said noted lawyer Ravi Mahajan.

Amritsar Bar Association president Pardeep Saini said there was resentment among the lawyer community regarding the implementation of the new laws. The government did not consider taking Bar Courts, Bar Councils and Bar Associations into confidence before implementing these laws, he said.

He said, “Advocates and the police are in a dilemma. They have called a meeting on July 6 to chalk further course of action regarding the use of new laws.”

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

9-year-old girl strangled, her body set on fire by 16-year-old neighbour in Gurugram society

2
Punjab

Rebel Akali Dal leaders appear before Akal Takht jathedar, apologise for ‘mistakes’ during SAD regime

3
Punjab

NHAI moves High Court for resumption of toll plazas in Punjab amid protests, cites Rs 113.21 crore loss

4
Diaspora

24-year-old Indian woman dies on Qantas flight from Melbourne to Delhi

5
India

Rahul Gandhi targets Speaker for bowing down before PM, Om Birla reacts

6
Punjab

Punjab Police lodge their first FIR under new criminal laws in Sangrur

7
India

Like mother, like daughter: Bansuri Swaraj’s first Lok Sabha speech evokes memories of Sushma Swaraj

8
Haryana

4 of family die in road accident in Haryana's Gurugram

9
India

Delhi High Court directs TMC's Saket Gokhale to apologise to ex-diplomat Lakshmi Puri, pay Rs 50 lakh damages

10
India

The Tribune Analysis: Rahul Gandhi’s first speech as LoP scores on political messaging, spontaneity, but lacks supporting facts

Don't Miss

View All
Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer
J & K

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath
J & K

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath shrine

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign
Features

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough
Chandigarh

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Top News

Opposition upset as first time a non-Congress leader became PM for third term: Modi at NDA parliamentary party meet

'Follow parliamentary rules and conduct': PM Modi's advice to NDA MPs after ruckus over Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha speech

Modi says opposition upset as first time a non-Congress lead...

Portions of Rahul Gandhi's controversial Lok Sabha speech expunged

'Truth can be expunged in Modi's world': Rahul Gandhi after portions of his Lok Sabha speech deleted

Rahul's maiden speech as LoP in Lok Sabha was marked by huge...

Goods train derails in Haryana's Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted

Goods train derails in Haryana's Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted

The disruption has affected several passenger trains, includ...

Congress opposes handing over of Sainik Schools to RSS

Congress questions Modi government over 'handing Sainik Schools to RSS'

Kharge says they had broken morale of youth by bringing ‘unp...

NIA announces cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar

NIA announces cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar

A public notice said Goldy Brar is suspected to be based in ...


Cities

View All

Drug peddler held with 3kg heroin, ~1.5 lakh cash

Amritsar: Drug peddler held with 3 kg heroin, Rs 1.5 lakh cash

Crisis in Shiromani Akali Dal deepens, dissidents submit apology letter to Akal Takht

Tarn Taran: Man nabbed with 1kg heroin, Rs 35K drug money

Amritsar: Driver’s daughter among 7 held in Rs 3 cr dacoity case

Four snatchers arrested, pistol, three bikes, five mobile phones recovered

July rains bring relief for Punjab, Chandigarh as India sees warmest June in 123 years

July rains bring relief for Punjab, Chandigarh as India sees warmest June in 123 years

Need observatories in all districs of Punjab, Haryana, says Chandigarh Meteorological Department

Chandigarh Administration releases SOPs for opening shops 24X7

Monsoon arrives, Irrigation Dept yet to take up Sukhna Choe cleaning in Zirakpur

2 FIRs filed under new criminal laws in Chandigarh

Find solution to prevent overflowing of central Delhi drain, Atishi tells officials

Find solution to prevent overflowing of central Delhi drain, Atishi tells officials

July rains bring relief for Punjab, Chandigarh as India sees warmest June in 123 years

Cameroon man held for smuggling Rs 22 crore worth cocaine at Delhi airport: Customs

Rs 10 lakh relief for rain victims too little: Delhi Congress

300 of 696 permanent drainage pumps not functional, says BJP

Jalandhar West bypoll: City turns into hub of agitations

Jalandhar West bypoll: City turns into hub of agitations

Jalandhar West bypoll: Political battle heats up

BJP leader criticises AAP for failure to curb drug menace

In sultry weather, netas’ wives out to woo voters for Jalandhar bypoll

Narrow escape for Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring as bull charges into gathering

Another year, same old story

Waterlogging after rain in Ludhiana: Another year, same old story

Non-functional CCTVs at Ludhiana railway station hamper probe

Woman, son climb atop water tank in Ludhiana

Borstal Jail guard held for supplying tobacco products to inmates

Central Jail biggest property tax defaulter, owes Ludhiana MC Rs 18L

Patiala: 2 youths drown in Bhakra Canal

Patiala: 2 youths drown in Bhakra Canal

Fatehgarh Sahib awaits amenities despite MC having Rs 15 crore funds

International Doctors’ Day observed at Fatehgarh Sahib