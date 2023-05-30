Cops get 7 emergency response vehicles

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 29

The city police received seven emergency response vehicles (ERVs), which were flagged off by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann recently.

Equipped with mobile data terminals (MDTs) and global positioning system (GPS), the vehicles will quickly response to a distress call by people on emergency helpline numbers 112 and 181.

Around 55 cops, including women, have been deputed.

Each sub-division will be headed by a woman SI-rank officer.

Rakesh Kumar, ACP (C&W), was deputed as the nodal officer.

“Instead of noting down statements for lodging complaints, which takes times, cops in emergency response vehicles are equipped with modern gadgets such as tablets. They will record the statements, verify the details and take further necessary action,” she said. She pointed out that emergency response vehicles would remain on duty round the clock. Around 55 cops, including women, have been deputed. Each sub-division would be headed by a woman SI-rank officer. Rakesh Kumar, ACP (C&W), was deputed as the nodal officer.

She said these vehicles would be connected with public safety answering point (PSAP) - a centralised point for receiving calls from helpline numbers. Live locations of these vehicles would be available with the PSAP and the district coordination centre with the help of MDTs.

Earlier, she, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Parvinder Kaur, briefed the police teams about the functioning of ERVs.

