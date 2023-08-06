Cops identify properties of drug smuggler Gurlal Singh

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 5

The Amritsar (Rural) police have identified properties belonging to notorious smuggler Gurlal Singh, who was arrested from the Manawala area, following an encounter on Wednesday.

Gurlal has properties worth over Rs 1 crore, including a residential accommodation at Chheharta, a brand new Thar, which was seized following the encounter, a tractor-trailer and a mare. He also owns agricultural land.

Senior police official wishing not to be named said as per policy, his moveable and immovable properties purchased through illegal drug trade would be confiscated after following laid down procedures.

He said some names had cropped up during interrogation of Gurlal and police teams were working on the leads.

Hailing from Dhanoye Khurd village, Gurlal was arrested by the special cell of the rural police. The special cell got a tip-off that a smuggler was coming from Moga to Amritsar on a brand new Thar vehicle. Following this, a naka was laid by a police team led by special cell in-charge Amandeep Singh near Sukhewal village T-point. As the police signalled Thar to stop, its occupant opened fire, rammed the vehicle into the naka and fled from the spot.

The police retaliated the fire and chased Gurlal. The police managed to corner him near Manawala. During search, the police confiscated 1 kg of heroin and a China-made .30 bore pistol from Gurlal.

He has four cases of the NDPS Act registered against him at the Amritsar city, rural and Tarn Taran police stations. Gurlal is currently on police remand. He has close links with Pakistan-based smugglers.