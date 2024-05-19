Cops intensify vehicle checking, hold flag march in city

Amritsar, May 18
In order to thwart any untoward incident during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the city police today set up special nakas and held a flag march in different chowks and areas here today.
According to the police, the flag march was conducted in various areas of the Sultanwind police station while special nakas for vehicular checking were set up at Hall Gate and in the Anngarh area which is infamous for the drug abuse and peddling.
The police also carried out search operation at the interstate bus terminus. The police questioned suspects during the search operation.
Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Police Commissioner (CP), said flag marches and search operations were held under the supervision of the ADCP and ACP rank officials.
